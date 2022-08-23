Rahul Dravid should be fine; he will be back before India-Pakistan game: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, Aug 23 Ravi Shastri, the former India coach, felt India shouldn't be much worried about their head coach Rahul Dravid testing Covid-19 positive before their departure to the UAE ahead of Asia Cup, saying that he will be back with the side before the India-Pakistan match on August 28.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Dravid had tested positive for Covid-19, placing his involvement in the Asia Cup, scheduled to commence in the UAE from August 27, in doubt.

The BCCI added that Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. It also said that he will join the Indian team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report.

"I don't think it will make that much of a difference. Today, don't call it Covid-19, it's just flu. In three-four days, it will be fine, and he will be back in the park," said Shastri in a press conference organised by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022.

Shastri recalled his own experience of testing positive for Covid-19 during the fourth Test between England and India at The Oval. As a result of him testing positive for Covid-19, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physiotherapist Nitin Patel were that time kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

"When I had covid last year, I could have gone into the dressing room in six days. And I promise you if I had gone to the dressing room in 6-7 days, you would have (India) played that Test match at Old Trafford and won it."

"Don't talk about Covid, Covid now. It's just a flu. It's over. He should take couple of paracetamols; he should be fine and back there before India-Pakistan game," concluded the former India all-rounder.

India will open their Asia Cup Group A campaign against Pakistan on August 28 and will play their second match against a Qualifier team on August 31. The Asia Cup, to be held in Dubai and Sharjah, is set to conclude on September 11.

