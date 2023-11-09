Railways Minister flags off Legends League Cricket with aim of promoting sports across India

Bhopal, Nov 9 The second edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) will be held in five cities -- Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag and Surat -- from November 18 till December 9.

LLC along with Indian Railways' Vande Bharat was flagged off by the Minister of Railways to promote sports across India. The trophy will travel across 17 different states and UTs all over the country.

This unique first-of-its-kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of every individual who dreams of playing sport and following in the footsteps of the Legends of the game like Syed Kirmani, Jonty Rhodes, Monty Panesar and Ishwar Chand Pandey.

“We welcome Legends League Cricket and the legendary players on the Vande Bharat and look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation,” said Ashwini Vaishnav, Minister of Railways.

Six teams; India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Southern Super Stars, and Bhilwara Kings will turn back time as they showcase why they are called Legends of their sport and fight for the coveted trophy that was unveiled earlier today.

The first match will be played between Irfan Pathan-led, Bhilwara Kings, and the defending champions, Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals.

“Partnerships are important in cricket, at every level and I am very grateful to Ashwini Vaishnaw for this wonderful partnership that has just started with Legends League Cricket and Indian Railways,” said, Jonty Rhodes.

Marquee sports personalities, who have been an inspiration to the 1.4 billion population of India will join them on this coveted trophy tour, making this an unforgettable experience.

“It has been a great occasion and a matter of honour for we cricketers who have been invited to flag off the first ever Trophy Tour on the Vande Bharat Train.” said, the 1983 World Cup winner,” said Syed Kirmani.

