Rain washes out first ODI between New Zealand and Australia Women in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], December 19 : The first ODI of the three-match series between New Zealand and Australia Women was abandoned due to inclement weather in Wellington on Thursday.

This series is part of the ongoing ICC Women's Championship and left both sides frustrated as they seek a place at next year's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

Australia have already qualified for the 2025 event but can clinch top spot in the Women's Championship with two wins from the remaining fixtures in New Zealand.

India trails the Aussies by 10 points, but still have six games to play and could overtake the reigning World Cup champions with wins in all those matches.

The White Ferns too have plenty to play for as they look to continue the momentum that saw them claim the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE earlier this year.

New Zealand are yet to cement their place at next year's 50-over World Cup, with the Kiwis currently sitting in sixth place on the Women's Championship standings with 21 points after no result was achieved at Basin Reserve on Thursday.

Schedule:

All matches will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Second ODI: December 21.

Third ODI: December 23.

Squad:

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Amelia Kerr, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Isabella Rose James, Rosemary Mair

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Georgia Voll

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor