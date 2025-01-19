Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 : Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina said that all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be extremely important for India during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Hardik was among the star-studded line-up of players who were announced to be a part of India's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 9 onwards.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Press Room, Raina spoke on the key players for India in the Champions Trophy, saying, "Arshdeep Singh will be crucial alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah will be lethal against batters, but the most important role will be Hardik Pandya'swhen he bowls and whether he bowls in tandem with Kuldeep Yadav. Will Axar Patel play? Will Washington Sundar play? The combination matters. If it is Hardik and Axar, the batting depth increases, which is advantageous. The middle overs will be critical. We have seen how Kuldeep bowled to Babar Azam and changed the game. He has worked hard at the NCA (National Cricket Academy), refined his action, and now deceives batsmen more effectively. Rohit Sharma deserves credit for utilizing Kuldeep's unique style. His action and bowling are different, and batters have to be extra cautious against him."

Rohit Sharma will be the captain of the side and right-hand batter Shubman Gil will be his deputy. There are two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad who are KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

In the batting department along with Rohit, Rahul, Pant and Gill, there will also be likes of stalwart batter Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer in the line-up.

Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar are the all-rounders picked for the mega event. In the spin department, Men in Blue has included the likes of experienced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav who will get support from Axar, Jadeja, and Sundar.

Mohammed Shami will get support from Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh in the fast-bowling. The big names missing from the team are wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and right-arm fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The freshest challenge awaiting India is the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19 till March 9. It will be hosted by Pakistan and UAE, with India playing its matches in UAE under a hybrid model.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 50-over matches and will be played across Pakistan and in Dubai.

The biggest match of the tournament between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on February 23. India will start its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20. India's last league match will be against New Zealand on March 2. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play all their matches in Dubai

Group A of the tournament features current Champions Trophy holders and hosts Pakistan, along with India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B features Cricket World Cup 2023 champions Australia, alongside Afghanistan, England and South Africa.

India squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

Before the ICC Champions Trophy, India will play a three-match ODI series against England which will be kickstarting on February 6. The squad for this series is the same as that for the ICC Champions Trophy but there is one change Harshit Rana will play in place of Jasprit Bumrah.

