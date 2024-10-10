Rajapaksa returns, Shanaka left out as Sri Lanka announce T20I squad for West Indies series

Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 10 : The dynamic middle-order batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has returned to Sri Lanka's squad for the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, but the former skipper Dasun Shanaka has been left on the sidelines.

Rajapaksa has struggled to find his groove since featuring last for Sri Lanka in January 2023. In the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League for St Lucia Kings, Rajapaksa had a mixed bag of results to his name. In six matches, he could only garner 127 runs at an average of 25.60, striking at 111.30.

But his reputation for providing explosiveness, especially towards the middle and end, could help Sri Lanka end its inning on a high note.

In place of Shanaka, 22-year-old all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe, who made his debut for Sri Lanka during the India series, has retained his spot.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka failed to make the cut for the series. Meanwhile, the right-arm quick Dushmantha Chameera continues to recover from an injury that has kept him on the sidelines since July this year.

Apart from the notable absentees, the rest of the squad features familiar faces. Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, who impressed during the ODI series against India, has been named in the squad.

Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has also returned to the squad after recovering from a left hamstring injury that he sustained during the first ODI against India.

Dinesh Chandimal, who was a part of the squad for the India series and hasn't played a T20I match for Sri Lanka since 2022, has retained his spot in the team on the back of strong performances in the Test format.

Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, left-armer Binura Fernando, and right-arm seamer Asitha Fernando form a formidable bowling lineup for the hosts.

The T20I series will kick off on Sunday in Dambulla at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The second match will be played on October 15, and the series will conclude on October 17.

Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando and Asitha Fernando.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor