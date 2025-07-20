Rajasthan Cricket Association announces Senior and Junior selection committees for men and women

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 : The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Adhoc Committee on Sunday officially announced the formation of the Senior and Junior Men's and Women's Selection Committees for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic cricket season.

RCA Adhoc Committee Convenor, D.D. Kumawat shared that the decision was taken following recommendations from a 14-member panel of former male and female players constituted to outline and strengthen cricketing activities across the state.

In the Adhoc Committee meeting held on July 17 in Jaipur, the members unanimously authorised Kumawat to finalise the selection committees. After detailed discussions, the RCA Adhoc Committee constituted the following panels to oversee player performance and team selection for BCCI's domestic tournaments and RCA-organised competitions across various age groups:

Rajasthan Senior Men's Selection Committee includes the likes of Rahul Kanwat, Vilas Joshi, Vijendra Yadav, Suryaveer Singh, Kuldeep Singh, and Shamsher Singh.

The Rajasthan Junior Men's Selection Committee comprises individuals such as Naresh Gehlot, Lokesh Jain, Siddharth Joshi, Pranay Sharma, Siddharth Sarraf, and Ankit Lamba.

Rajasthan Women's Selection Committee consists of Komal Chaudhary, Poonam Yadav, Maya Jat, Kritika Kushwaha, and Harshita Makwana

The committees will play a crucial role in reviewing player performances and forming state teams for the 2025-26 cricket season.

