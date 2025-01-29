Rajasthan Royals unveil jersey for IPL 2025

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 29 : Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday unveiled their jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season this year, a release from the franchise said.

Designed by the talented students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Jodhpur, this year's jersey exemplifies the franchise's commitment to developing young homegrown talent and celebrating the cultural legacy of Rajasthan.

The official unveil video features Royals Head Coach Rahul Dravid, proud Rajasthani Kunal Singh Rathore and hordes of Royals fans

The design of the jersey draws inspiration from the intricate motifs found inside the Vijay Stambh (Victory Tower) at Chittorgarh.

This historic tower, a testament to the valour and unity of the Rajput forces led by King Rana Kumbha, symbolizes the spirit of "Unity in Diversity" - a value deeply resonant with the ethos of Rajasthan Royals.

The jersey's design reflects this legacy, blending traditional elements with a contemporary aesthetic to create a striking representation of pride and heritage.

Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of Rajasthan Royals, said: "We are deeply invested in developing talent, whether on or off the field. It gives us such pleasure in this instance to be able to use our platform to show off the skills of these gifted designers in Rajasthan. The creative minds at NIFT Jodhpur have come up with a fantastic design that is etched deep in the history of Rajasthan while giving it a contemporary touch."

The Director of NIFT Jodhpur, Prof G Hari Shankar Prasad, expressed their excitement on being involved with the project, "It has been an honour to work on a project that represents Rajasthan's heritage and to see our work come to life on such a grand platform. We wish our students' to get as grand a stage as possible, and this initiative by the Royals has provided just that. This will encourage all our present and hopefully budding design students a lot."

The Rajasthan Royals continue to inspire cricket enthusiasts by celebrating the state's vibrant culture and delivering excellence both on and off the field. With the launch of this unique jersey, the team aims to begin the IPL 2025 season on a high.

In the last IPL season, RR reached the playoffs, losing to Qualifier Two by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 36 runs.

