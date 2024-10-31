Rajasthan Royals unveil strong core of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Rajasthan Royals (RR) unveiled a formidable roster of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, showcasing a dynamic core of standout performers.

"Your Retained Royals. Ready to Halla Bol!"

Sanju Samson, who has captained the team for the past four seasons, will continue in this role. The squad also sees the return of breakout top-order batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, all-rounder Riyan Parag, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, finisher Shimron Hetmyer, and medium pacer Sandeep Sharma.

Samson, entering his 11th season with the Jaipur-based franchise, has been retained at a value of Rs18 crores. Under his leadership, the team has reached the playoffs twice in the last four seasons, including a runner-up finish in IPL 2022. As captain, Samson has consistently delivered with the bat, amassing 1,835 runs in 60 innings at a strike rate of 147.59, finishing as one of the franchise's top three run-scorers each season since 2021.

"The last few seasons have truly been remarkable for our franchise. We've created memorable moments for our fans and cultivated a dressing-room environment that has nurtured our young talent into future Indian cricket superstars," said Sanju Samson in the Rajasthan Royals' press release.

"I look back fondly on the special memories and friendships that will last a lifetime and transcend the game. Ideally, I'd continue this journey with the exact same team, but sadly, the rules don't allow it. Therefore, it's with a heavy heart that we must part ways with some who've brought immense success to the franchise and joy to our fans. We hope to buy some, if not all, back at the auction," the Royals skipper added.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to continue this journey under Rahul Dravid's esteemed leadership, with support from Kumar Sangakkara. It brings me immense pride, and I embrace the responsibility of leading this team as we strive to make this the best era in the franchise's history," Samson concluded.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, a graduate of the Royals' development pathway and now a key member of the Indian men's national team, has also been retained at Rs18 crores. The stylish 22-year-old left-hander has accumulated 1,318 runs at a strike rate of 150.83 over the past three years, including 625 runs in IPL 2023the second-highest tally by a Royals player in a single season.

Riyan Parag, who had an impressive IPL 2024 season before making his white-ball debut for India, has been retained at Rs14 crores. Representing the Royals across six seasons, Parag, now 22, has evolved into a powerful all-rounder. Initially acquired in the IPL 2022 Auction for Rs3.8 crores, he has since undergone significant growth, emerging as one of the hottest prospects in Indian cricket.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, retained at Rs14 crores, made a breakthrough in IPL 2023 with his composed lower-order performances, boasting a strike rate of 172.72. Jurel concluded IPL 2024 with 195 runs in 11 innings, highlighting the Royals' dedication to nurturing talented Indian players developed within their system.

Shimron Hetmyer, retained at Rs11 crores, remains the only overseas player in the squad. Known for his explosive batting, the 27-year-old Guyanese has become a fixture in the Royals' middle order, maintaining a strike rate of 156.48 over the past three seasons.

Sandeep Sharma, originally brought in as a replacement in IPL 2023, is retained at Rs4 crores as the team's only uncapped player. The seasoned medium-pacer has become a reliable option for both new-ball and death overs, claiming 23 wickets over two seasons at an economy rate of 8.39.

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid commented on the retentions, saying, "The franchise has seen consistent success over the past three years, with several players delivering through this last cycle. This core group brings unique qualities to the team, with each at different but exciting stages of their careers. Sanju, in particular, has anchored us with his consistency on and off the field, inspiring everyone around him. It's been incredibly rewarding to witness this core group of young Indian players growYashasvi, Riyan, and Dhruv have shown immense talent and drive. Sandeep and Shimron have brought game-changing skills and calmness under pressure."

"For us, retaining this group is about extending trust and stability as we approach the crucial IPL 2025 Auction. It's an exciting time for the franchise and these players," Dravid added.

Thanking the released players for their contributions, Dravid noted, "These transitions demand tough decisions. Unfortunately, we can't retain all players, which is difficult given the relationships formed over the years. I'd like to thank each player for their contributions and wish them the best, with the hope that some may return to the franchise."

