Rajasthan Royals win the see-saw battle against Punjab Kings; Hetmyer shines with bat

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 13 : A determined and entertaining knock by Shimron Hetmyer helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) secure a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a last over thriller during the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mullanpur Stadium on Saturday. It was Punjab Kings second defeat on their home turf.

RR continue to be on the top of points table with five wins and a loss and 10 points. PBKS are in the eighth spot, with two wins and four losses.

In the run-chase of 148 runs, Rajasthan openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tanush Kotian started off well, taking precautions and not hitting too many big hits. Jaiswal in particular, took his time on the crease, hoping to find some form and runs.

At the end of six overs and the powerplay, RR were 43/0, with Jaiswal (23*) and Kotian (18*) unbeaten.

50 runs were up for RR in 7.1 overs. The 56-run stand between the two ended with Kotian's stumps castled by Liam Livingstone He scored 24 off 31 balls. RR were 56/1 in 8.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR were 66/1, with skipper Sanju Samson (3*) joining Jaiswal (36*).

Samson hit Livingstone for a four and six. Jaiswal could not get his half-century. Kagiso Rabada got his first wicket and Harshal Patel took a catch at third man to remove the left-hander for 39 in 28 balls, with four boundaries. RR were 82/2 in 11.2 overs.

Samson also gave away his wicket, as he was trapped leg-before-wicket by Rabada for 18 in 14 balls, with a four and six. RR were 89/3 in 13.2 overs.

Youngsters Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel took RR to the 100-run mark in 15.1 overs.

With some tight bowling, PBKS bowlers had managed to put pressure on RR. Though Parag tried to accelerate scoring with a six, Arshdeep got him caught near the boundary for 23 in 18 balls. RR were 113/4 in 16.2 overs.

Just a few balls later, Harshal Patel dismissed Dhruv Jurel as well, for just six runs. Shashank Singh took a catch to reduce RR to 115/5 in 17.2 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell took off a considerable amount of pressure in the see-saw battle with Hetmyer scoring a six and four in the 18th over, leaving RR with 20 runs to chase in 12 balls.

Powell started the next over with two fours. However, he was caught behind by Jitesh Sharma, giving Sam Curran a wicket. He was gone for 11 in five balls. RR were 136/6 in 18.3 overs. Curran got Keshav Maharaj caught by Liam Livingstone on the final ball for just one. RR needed 10 runs in the final over.

Arshdeep Singh was sent to bowl and he delivered two yorkers, but conceded a six on the third ball. Hetmyer took a double, bringing down the deficit to two runs in two balls. Hetmyer hit the winning boundary on the second-last ball, ending the innings at 152/7 in 19.5 overs. Hetmyer scored a magnificent 27 in 10 balls (a four and three sixes) and was unbeaten with Trent Boult who was yet to open his account.

Rabada (2/18) and Curran (2/25) were the top bowlers for PBKS.

Earlier, fiery spells from Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj kept the wickets falling at regular intervals while a cameo from Ashutosh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a respectable 147/8 in their 20 overs.

After being put to bat first, PBKS started off cautiously, with openers Atharva Taide and Jonny Bairstow not taking a lot of risk against the new ball trio of Trent Boult, Avesh Khan and Kuldip Sen.

Avesh got his first wicket in the powerplay, removing Taide for 12-ball 15, with two fours. He was caught by Kuldip at short third man. PBKS were 27/1 in 3.4 overs.

Prabhsimran Singh and Bairstow took PBKS through the remainder of the powerplay without any further loss.

Aet the end of six overs, PBKS were 38/1 after the powerplay.

However, just after the powerplay ended, Prabhsimran threw his wicket, gifting an easy catch to Dhruv Jurel and Yuzvendra Chahal his 198th IPL wicket. e

Bairstow's poor run in IPL continued, as he gave Shimron Hetmyer some easy catching practice at cover region. Keshav Maharaj got him for just 15 runs in 19 balls, with only one boundary. PBKS were 47/3 in seven overs.

Sam Curran joined Jitesh Sharma. PBKS reached the 50-run mark in nine overs.

Jurel just could not be kept out of action as he ran from deep mid-wicket to take a fine catch, removing Curran for six off ten balls. Maharaj got his second wicket. PBKS were 52/4 in 9.3 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS were 53/4.

At the other end was now Shashank Singh, the uncapped Indian batter who had emerged as PBKS' hero in the previous two matches. However, tight bowling from Royals' managed to keep the batter silent, as Kuldip got his wicket for just nine runs in nine balls.

Liam Livingstone joined Jitesh at the other end. Both upped the attack, smashing Kuldip for 17 runs in the 16th over, including two sixes and a four. 100 runs were up for Punjab in 16 overs.

Avesh cut short their promising partnership at just 33 runs, removing Jitesh for 29 in 24 balls, with a four and two sixes. Riyan Parag took an easy catch.

The next player was the 'Impact Player' Ashuotsh Sharma. He made his intentions clear by smashing Chahal for a six, but Livingstone was run out on the very next ball for 21 in 14 balls, with two fours and a six.

The penultimate over by Avesh relieved some pressure for Punjab, as Ashutosh smashed two sixes and got 18 runs from it, taking the score to 141.

The final over bowled by Boult produced only six runs and the wicket of Ashutosh (31 in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) on the final ball. PBKS ended their innings at 147/8 in their 20 overs, with Harpreet Brar (3*) unbeaten.

Maharaj (2/23) and Avesh (2/34) were the top bowlers for RR. Chahal, Sen and Boult got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 147/8 (Ashutosh Sharma 31, Jitesh Sharma 29, Keshav Maharaj 2/23) lost to Rajasthan Royals (Yashasvi Jaiswal 39, Shimron Hetmyer 27*, Kagiso Rabada 2/18).

