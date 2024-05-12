Rajat Patidar: RCB's spin basher, middle-overs hitter during IPL 2024, a look at his stats

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar continues to be a force to be reckoned with in spin-hitting, having smashed the most sixers against spin bowling during this season, and having scored his runs at a really fine strike rate.

Patidar continued his late-half surge in the season, scoring 52 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 162.50.

The stylish right-handed batter has scored 320 runs in 11 innings this year at an average of 29.09 and a strike rate of 179.77, with five half-centuries. His best score is 55.

In the middle-overs this season, Patidar has scored 255 runs in 136 balls at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 187.50. He has been dismissed nine times in this phase of the innings, which comes in over 7-15. Patidar has smashed just six fours and a massive 26 sixes in this phase, the highest by any batter. The only other batter with 20 (or more) sixes in this phase is Riyan Parag (20).

Patidar has smashed 20 sixes against spin this season, the joint-most by any batter, along with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Abhishek Sharma. In further proof of his spin-striking abilities, Patidar's strike rate against spin this season has been 224.69. He has smashed 182 runs in just 81 balls, with five fours and 20 sixes. He averages 91 against spin and has played only 18 dot balls against spinners this season. He has been dismissed only twice by spin this season.

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Knocks from Patidar (52 in 32 balls, with five fours and three sixes), Will Jacks (41 in 29 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Cameron Green (32* in 24 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (27* in 13 balls, with a four and three sixes) took RCB to 187/9 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (2/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

RCB needs to defend 188 runs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

