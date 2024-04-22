Ramiz Raja slams Pakistan bowlers after loss to New Zealand, refers to Bumrah's tight bowling

New Delhi [India], April 22 : Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja slammed the Pakistan team following their seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the third T20I at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's star speedsters leaked runs throughout the second innings while defending a competitive total of 179.

Abbas was another quick who featured in Pakistan's bowling line-up and impressed by taking two wickets in his three-over spell while giving 27 runs.

Ramiz lambasted the pacers and gave example of India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

"When you see Bumrah, he takes wickets but if he doesn't take wickets then he bowls tightly. It is not like if he goes after wickets he ends up conceding runs. Pakistan bowlers indulge so much in taking wickets that they forget their line and length. When they concede a four they try to bowl the same delivery again and they end up conceding runs. They forget line and length and take wickets in that process. This leads to inconsistency," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

A majority of New Zealand's key players are currently a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

A lot of new faces are a part of the Blackcaps squad for the five-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Ramiz slammed the players for losing on the home surface against a side with the T20 World Cup around the corner that doesn't possess its star players.

"Losing is a part of cricket, but such a defeat can shake the foundation, especially with the T20 World Cup just around the corner. Playing at home, on your favourite surface, against a team that isn't even a complete side - not a first-tier and some say it is not even a second-tier New Zealand team - makes it an embarrassing loss," Ramiz added.

After the first T20I got washed out, Pakistan stood victorious in the second T20I on Saturday. But 24 hours later they ended up suffering a defeat.

"Let's admit that in T20, anyone's luck can change, but such a drastic turn of tables within 24 hours is a blow to Pakistan's reputation. For some time now, there has been a notion that you can expect anything from Pakistan on a given day. Just 24 hours ago, Pakistan defeated them by 7 wickets, and 24 hours later, they themselves suffered a 7-wicket defeat. This should not happen," Ramiz stated.

Coming to the match, a collective batting performance powered Pakistan to 178/4. In reply, Mark Chapman's 87* helped the Kiwis level the series.

New Zealand and Pakistan will compete in the fourth T20I on Thursday in Lahore.

