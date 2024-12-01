Rana's four-wicket haul restricts Prime Minister's XI to 240 against India in warm-up match

Canberra [Australia], December 1 : Harshit Rana's four-wicket haul helped Team India restrict the Prime Minister's XI to 240 in a warm-up match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday.

Sam Konstas's brilliant 107-run knock enabled the Prime Minister's XI to post a competitive total on the scoreboard. Rana, supported by Akash Deep, spearheaded the Indian bowling attack.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to field against the Prime Minister's XI.

The warm-up match was originally scheduled to be a two-day, day-night fixture, but rain on Day 1 reduced the contest to a 50-over game on Sunday.

India displayed their resilience in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bouncing back from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home. The team secured a commanding 295-run victory over Australia in Perth, despite being bowled out for just 150 runs in their first innings. Team India carried their momentum into the warm-up match, with their bowling attack again delivering an impressive performance.

Matt Renshaw (5 runs from 20 balls) and Sam Konstas (107 runs from 97 balls, 14 fours, 1 six) opened for the Prime Minister's XI but managed only a 12-run partnership before Mohammed Siraj struck in the fifth over.

In the sixth over, Akash Deep claimed his first wicket, dismissing Jayden Goodwin (4 runs from 4 balls, 1 four).

Jack Clayton (40 runs from 52 balls, 6 fours) joined Konstas to build a solid 109-run partnership, putting the Prime Minister's XI in a stronger position.

Harshit Rana ended the crucial Clayton-Konstas partnership by dismissing the left-hander in the 23rd over.

Following the breakup of the partnership, the Prime Minister's XI struggled as India's bowlers took control, leading to a flurry of wickets.

Hanno Jacobs (61 runs from 60 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) provided a late boost, helping the Prime Minister's XI reach 240 in 43.2 overs.

Harshit Rana was the standout performer for India, taking four wickets for 44 runs in his six-over spell. Akash Deep contributed with two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja each picked up one wicket.

Brief scores:

Prime Minister's XI: 240 (Sam Konstas 107, Hanno Jacobs 61, Jack Clayton 40; Harshit Rana 4/44) vs India.

