Ranchi Test, Day 3 Lunch: Jurel's maiden fifty put India back in game at end of first session

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 25 : Dhruv Jurel's maiden half-century helped India back into the game in the first session on day three of the fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday.

At lunch, India ended their first inning at 307 and trailed by 46 runs after Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav played a 76-run partnership.

The day three started with Kuldeep and Jurel on the crease. Both the Indians were playing calmly and slowly putting runs on the scoreboard at a time when the hosts were under pressure.

Jurel and Kuldeep helped India to cross the 250-run mark in the 86th over.

However, James Anderson made the first breakthrough of the day after he dimissed Kuldeep for 28 runs for 131 balls in the 89th. The off-spinner smashed 2 fours as well.

India moved past the 300 runs mark in the 101.6 overs after playing 618 balls.

After the dismissal, India failed to build another partnership in their first inning. Later in the 101st over, Shoaib Bashir removed Akash Deep for 9 runs from 29 balls. With Deep's wicket, Bashir bagged his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Bashir was the main man to keep a check on India's run rate and put England in the driver's seat.

Jurel claimed his first fifty in the first ball of the 90th over. However, the youngster was unlucky to hit a century as he was dismissed by Tom Hartley for 90 runs from 149 balls and ended India's first inning. Jurel smashed 6 fours and 4 sixes with a strike rate of 60.40.

On the other hand, Bashir led the English bowling attack with his fifer. While Hartley bagged three wickets as he gave away 68 runs.

Currently, India trail by 46 runs in the fourth Test match in Ranchi on Sunday.

Earlier in the Ranchi Test, England scored 353 runs in their first innings after electing to bat. India had reduced England to 112/5, but Joe Root (122* in 274 balls, with 10 fours) roared back to form with 31st Test century. Also, handy contributions came through from wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes (47 in 126 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Ollie Robinson (58 in 96 balls, with nine fours and a six), with both stitching century stands with Root.

Ravindra Jadeja (4/67) was the pick of the bowlers for India while it was debutant Akash Deep (3/83) who stole the show with his opening spell. Mohammed Siraj (2/78) was also good with the ball.

India ended the day two at 219/7, with Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*). Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form with a knock of 73 in 117 balls, with eight fours and a six. Shubman Gill also scored 38 in 65 balls, with six fours.

Brief Score: India 307 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 73, Shubman Gill 38, Dhruv Jurel 90; Shoaib Bashir 5/119) vs England 353 (Joe Root 122*, Ollie Robinson 58; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83).

