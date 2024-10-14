Ranji Trophy Day 4: Baroda, Tamil Nadu fetch dominant wins

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The day four of Ranji Trophy concluded on Monday with fine six wicket hauls from Bhargav Bhatt and Gurjapneet Singh which guided Baroda and Tamil Nadu to some fine victories.

At the start of action in Elite Group A, Mumbai was chasing 262 runs and started action at 42/2. Bhargav's spin web bamboozled the famed Mumbai stars and his six-wicket haul left Mumbai 84 runs short of the target. His figures of 4-53 and 6-55 earned him the Player of the Match award.

In Srinagar, Maharashtra was skittled out for 428 runs in reply to Jammu and Kashmir's 519/7. Auqib Nabi picked up a five-for for Jammu and Kashmir. In second innings, J&K could make 38/0 before the match ended in a draw, as per Wisden.

In the match between Services and Meghalaya, Services prevailed by an innings and 65 runs. After being forced to follow-on, Meghalaya started the day at 57/6 and were bundled out for 104 runs. Arjun Sharma and Jayant Goyat each picked three wickets for Services.

The fixture between Tripura and Odisha was washed out after play could not take place on the fourth straight day due to rain and a wet outfield.

Scores at stumps, day four

-Baroda 290 (Mitesh Patel 86, Tanush Kotian 4-61) & 185 (Krunal Pandya 55, Tanush Kotian 5-61) v Mumbai 214 (Ayush Mhatre 52, Bhargav Bhatt 4-53) & 177 (Siddhesh Lad 59, Bhargav Bhatt 6-55). Baroda won by 84 runs.

-Jammu & Kashmir 519-7d (Shubham Khajuria 255, Hitesh Walunj 4-143) & 38-0 (Shubham Pundir 20*, Siddhesh Veer 0-2) v Maharashtra 428 (Siddhesh Veer 127, Auqib Nabi 5-100). Match drawn.

-Services 402 (Ravi Chauhan 113, Aryan Bora 4-90) v Meghalaya 233 (Sumit Kumar 87, Varun Choudhary 5-43) & 104 (Ajay Duhan 16, Jayant Goyat 3-10). Meghalaya won by an innings and 65 runs.

-Tripura v Odisha: No play on days one, two, three and four

In the Elite Group B, while chasing 297, Hyderabad was skittled out for 170 runs and lost against Gujarat. Abhirath Reddy's fighting 51 went in vain as Gujarat bowlers put up a clinical effort.

Coming to the action between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand was skittled out for 267 while they faced a 334-run first innings deficit. Ravikumar Samarth's 112 were wasted. Divesh Kumar starred with 3-47 and 5-55 for Himachal in an innings won for his side.

Puducherry started off the proceedings with a 164-run lead and stretched it to set a 239-run target for Rajasthan. Rajasthan was on well course to this total as half-centuries came from Abhijeet Tomar (87) and Kunal Singh Rathore (59). Fabid Ahmed (2-46), Sagar Udeshi (2-56) and Gaurav Yadav (1-32) fought back to restrict Rajasthan to 220-7 to draw the match by the narrowest of margins.

In their match, Vidarbha defeated Andhra Pradesh by 74 runs, with Atharva Taide starring with 118 runs. Andhra was skittled out for 243 runs while pursuing 318 runs. Aditya Thakare and Harsh Dubey took four wickets each in a heroic effort for Vidarbha.

Scores at stumps, day four

-Gujarat 343 (Manan Hingrajia 181, Chama Milind 3-51) & 201 (Umang Kumar 85, G Anikethreddy 5-36) v Hyderabad 248 (K Hima Teja 66, Arsan Nagwaswalla 3-50) & 170 (Abhirath Reddy 51, Priyajitsing Jadeja 3-23). Gujarat won by 126 runs.

-Himachal Pradesh 663-3d (Ankit Kalsi 205*, Yuvraj Choudhary 1-52) v Uttarakhand 299 (Avneesh Sudha 96, Divesh R Sharma 3-47) & 267 (Ravikumar Samarth 112, Divesh Sharma 5-55). Himachal Pradesh won by an innings and 97 runs.

-Puducherry 248 (Ajay Rohera 94*, Aniket Choudhary 2-36) & 281 (Aman Khan 55, Mahipal Lomror 3-15) v Rajasthan 291 (Deepak Hooda 128, Ankit Sharma 4-42) & 220-7 (Abhijeet Tomar 87, Fabid Ahmed 2-46) Match drawn.

-Vidarbha 118 (Akshay Wadkar 46*, KV Sasikanth 3-31) & 366 (Atharva Taide 118, Tripurana Vijay 4-98) v Andhra 167 (Abhishek Reddy 68, Akshay Wakhare 4-10) & 243 (Abhishek Reddy 78, Aditya Thakare 4-47). Vidarbha won by 74 runs.

In the Elite Group C competition, Madhya Pradesh scored a massive 425/8 in the first innings thanked to a fine 143* by Shubham Sharma. In reply, Karnataka batted for 75 overs on the last day and scored 206-5. ikin Jose agonisingly departed for 99, while Shreyas Gopal made an unbeaten 60 off 110 balls to draw the match.

Bengal declared their second innings at 254/3, with Abhimanyu Easwaran scoring an unbeaten 127*. UP lost wickets regularly in their run chase of 274, but Priyam Garg (105*) kept one end steady to take UP to 162/6 before the match ended in a draw.

Having lost three wickets for 23 on day three, Punjab was all out for 142 in their second innings. Sachin Baby (56) aided by a 36-ball 48 from Rohan Kunnummal helped Kerala score 158 in 36 overs with eight wickets remaining.

Scores at stumps, day four

-Madhya Pradesh 425-8 (Shubham Sharma 143*, Vasuki Koushik 2-78) v Karnataka 206-5 (Nikin Jose 99, Kumar Kartikeya). Match drawn.

-Bengal 311 (Sudip Chatterjee 116, Yash Dayal 4-27) & 254-3 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 127*, Vipraj Nigam 2-76) v Uttar Pradesh 292 (Aryan Juyal 92, Mukesh Kumar 4-43) & 162-6 (Priyam Garg 105*, Mohammed Kaif 2-4). Match drawn.

-Punjab 194 (Ramandeep Singh 43, Aditya Sarwate 5-62) & 142 (Prabhsimran Singh 51, Baba Aparajith 4-35) v Kerala 179 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 38, Mayank Markande 6-59) & 158-2 (Sachin Baby 56, Mayank Markande 1-29). Kerala won by eight wickets.

In the Elite Group D, After being forced to follow on, Assam did better in second innings, scoring 355. Aakash Sengupta (92), Denish Das (75) and Parvez Musaraf (57) played fine knocks. Chasing 175, Jharkhand were off to a blazing start, reaching 74-3 quickly before play was called off after 10.1 overs and ended in a draw.

An unbeaten century from Jonty Sidhu helped Delhi edge past Chhattisgarh's first innings total of 343, as they scored 357. Chhattisgarh made it to 33-0 by stumps on day three. Then, three-fer from Navdeep Saini initiated a mini collapse on the final day, but an unbeaten 57 from Ajay Mandal helped Chhattisgarh reach 179/6 and end the game in a draw.

After sinking to 35-5 despite trailing by 129 on day three, Saurashtra was bundled out for 94. Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh (6-22) was dominant on Ranji Trophy debut, scripting a memorable win for his side.

Scores at stumps, day four

-Jharkhand 361 (Aryaman Sen 64, Mukhtar Hussain 5-55) & 74-3 (Virat Singh 27*, Mukhtar Hussain 2-28) v Assam 180 (Sibasankar Roy 42, Utkarsh Singh 3-41) & 355 (Akash Sengupta 92, Utkarsh Singh 3-57). Match drawn.

-Chhattisgarh 343 (Ayush Pandey 89, Ayush Badoni 4-43) & 179-6 (Ajay Mandal 57*, Navdeep Saini 3-36) v Delhi 357 (Jonty Sidhu 103*, Ashish Chouhan 3-54). Match drawn.

-Saurashtra 203 (Arpit Vasavada 62*, Sonu Yadav 3-30) & 94 (Sheldon Jackson 38, Gurjapneet Singh 6-22) v Tamil Nadu 367 (N Jagadeesan 100, Jaydev Unadkat 6-61). Tamil Nadu won by an innings and 70 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor