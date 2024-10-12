Ranji Trophy day two round-up: Iyer, Kishan struggle, Kotian impresses

New Delhi [India], October 12 : The day two of Ranji Trophy witnessed some fine action as Mumbai's Tanush Kotian was among the stars while international stars Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan could not impress.

On day two, Kotian continued his fine form, picking up 4/61 to help bowl Baroda out for 290 runs. Defending champions Mumbai were bundled out for 214, thanks to a fine spell from Bhargav Bhatt (4/53). Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane (29) all failed, as per Wisden.

Also, Jammu and Kashmir opener Shubham Khajuria scored a fine double ton against Maharashtra, making 255 to help his side reach 519/7. Rasikh Salam then struck early to leave Maharashtra one down at stumps.

Services also were put to bat first by Meghalaya and reached 402 thanks to Ravi Chauhan (113) and Rajat Paliwal (107) before a three-fer by Varun Choudhary to leave Meghalaya five down at stumps.

No play could take place on day two between Tripura and Odisha, due to rain and a wet outfield.

Scores at stumps, day two

-Baroda 290 (Mitesh Patel 86, Tanush Kotian 4-61) & 9-0 v Mumbai 214(Ayush Mhatre 52, Bhargav Bhatt 4-53)

-Jammu & Kashmir 519-7d (Shubham Khajuria 255, Hitesh Walunj 4-143) v Maharashtra 28-1 (Siddhesh Veer 13*, Rasikh Salam 1-12)

-Services 402 (Ravi Chauhan 113, Aryan Bora 4-90) v Meghalaya 119-5 (Anirudh Balchander 41*, Varun -Choudhary 3-23)

-Tripura v Odisha: No play on day one and day two

-Elite Group B

Gujarat's Manan Hingrajia made 181, helping his side make 343. During their response, Hyderabad was left struggling at 222/67 as Gujarat bowlers took regular wickets.

Himachal Pradesh batters made history as all of their top four batters made centuries, including Ankit Kalsi who went on to score a double ton, helping the side declare at 663/3.

In the other game, Puducherry was skittled out for 248 runs by Rajasthan. On day two stumps, Rajasthan were merely 14 runs behind thanks to a century by captain Deepak Hooda.

The finalists from the last edition of the tournament, Vidarbha were stunned by Andhra Pradesh and bowled out for 118, with skipper Akshay Wadkar's unbeaten 46 being the only resistencr. In reply, Andhra took a small lead of 49 runs as Akshay Wakhare returned figures of 4-10. Vidarbha were way better in the second innings, making it 192/1 by stumps, with Atharva Taide at 115*.

Scores at stumps, day two

-Gujarat 343 (Manan Hingrajia 181, Chama Milind 3-51) v Hyderabad 222-7 (K Hima Teja 58*, Rinkesh -Vaghela 2-35)

-Himachal Pradesh 663-3d (Ankit Kalsi 205*, Yuvraj Choudhary 1-52) v Uttarakhand 50-1 (Avneesh Sudha 24*, Vaibhav Arora 1-21)

-Puducherry 248 (Ajay Rohera 94*, Aniket Choudhary 2-36) v Rajasthan 234-6 (Deepak Hooda 105*, Fabid Ahmed 2-37)

-Vidarbha 118 (Akshay Wadkar 46*, KV Sasikanth 3-31) & 192-1 (Atharva Taide 115*, Tripurana Vijay 1-55) v Andhra 167 (Abhishek Reddy 68, Akshay Wakhare 4-10)

-Elite Group C

No play could take place between Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka on day two, due to a wet outfield.

In Lucknow, UP seamer Yash Dayal's response to being dropped from India's Test squad for home series against New Zealand was a four-wicket haul, that skittled out Bengal for 311. Skipper Aryan Juyal then led UP to 198/3 at stumps, scoring 90*.

Haryana also managed to score a win against Bihar within just two days. Starting on 184/7 after bowling their opponents out for 78 on day one, Haryana made 254 and then skittled out Bihar for 133 to register a win by an innings and 43 runs.

Weather delays in Thiruvananthapuram meant only 38 overs of play could take place on day two between Kerala and Punjab, with Punjab finishing the day on 180-9. Aditya Sarwate and Jalaj Saxena scalped five and four wickets respectively.

Scores at stumps, day two

-Madhya Pradesh 232-4 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 75*, Prasidh Krishna 1-20) v Karnataka

-Bengal 311 (Sudip Chatterjee 116, Yash Dayal 4-27) v Uttar Pradesh 198-3 (Aryan Juyal 90*, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-47)

-Bihar 78 (Anuj Raj 29, Aman Kumar 3-18) & 133 (Sraman Nigrodh 32, Jayant Yadav 5-57) LOST to Haryana 254 (Jayant Yadav 55, Himanshu Singh 4-49) by an innings and 43 runs.

-Punjab 180-9 (Ramandeep Singh 43, Aditya Sarwate 5-59) v Kerala

-Elite Group D

Jharkhand started the day at 247/3 against Assam, but were bundled out for 361 runs as Mukhtar Hussain registered a five-wicket haul. Skipper Ishan Kishan failed to make an impact and could gather just 21 runs. By the end of day two though, they took four Assam wickets and led by 252 runs.

Railways took 33-run first-innings lead after being bowled out for 142 against Chandigarh. But they upped their game on day two, scoring 307 to set Chandigarh 341 for victory. Upendra Yadav was the star with a run-a-ball century.

Chhattisgarh scored 343 against Delhi, despite Ayush Badoni picking up 4-43 with his part-time off-spin. In reply, Delhi could muster 117-4 by stumps on day two as captain Himmat Singh remained unbeaten on 50.

Tamil Nadu dominated day two in Coimbatore, bowling Saurashtra out for 203 before their batters took over. N Jagadeesan scored a century and B Sai Sudharsan 82 as they got to stumps with a 75-run lead and seven wickets in hand.

Scores at stumps, day two

-Jharkhand 361 (Aryaman Sen 64, Mukhtar Hussain 5-55) v Assam 109-4 (Parvej Musaraf 35, Saurabh Shekhar 2-20)

-Railways 142 (Yuvraj Singh 55, Vishu Kashyap 3-21) & 307 (Upendra Yadav 124, Nishunk Birla 4-79) v Chandigarh 109 (Raj Bawa 34, Akash Pandey 5-38) & 31-1 (Shivam Bhambri 24*, Akash Pandey 1-10)

-Chhattisgarh 343 (Ayush Pandey 89, Ayush Badoni 4-43) v Delhi 177-4 (Himmat Singh 50*, Ashish Chouhan 2-25)

-Saurashtra 203 (Arpit Vasavada 62*, Sonu Yadav 3-30) v Tamil Nadu 278-3 (N Jagadeesan 100, Jaydev Unadkat 2-48).

