Ranji Trophy: Mumbai announce squad for upcoming match against Tripura

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday named the 16-member squad for their upcoming match against Tripura in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Star India player Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the upcoming match. Shreyas Iyer and Shams Mulani have also been included in the squad. Even though Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw were part of the team in their previous match of the tournament against Maharashtra still they have not been included in the squad.

MCA released a statement and said that the senior selection committee of Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti have picked the squad.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray, Kiran Powar and Vikrant Yeligeti has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy match against Tripura to be played from 26th to 29th October 2024 at MBB Stadium, Agartala," MCA stated.

In the recently concluded group stage match of the Ranji Trophy, Mumbai comfortably chased down Maharashtra's modest target of 74 in just 13.3 overs. Prithvi Shaw remained unbeaten on 39 off 36 balls, while Hardik Tamore supported him with 21* off 26 balls. However, it was 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre's sensational 176 that earned him the Player of the Match award, having helped Mumbai secure a massive 315-run first innings lead.

Mumbai will take on Tripura in their upcoming match on October 26 at the MBB Stadium in Agartala.

Mumbai Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Akhil Herwadkar, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhessh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (WK), Sidhaant Addhatrao (WK), Shams Mulani, Karsh Kothari, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohd. Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor