Ranji Trophy, Round 4: Vihari, Musheer tons, Aquib's fifer highlights of day 1

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Centuries from Hanuma Vihari and Musheer Khan and yet another stunning display of bowling from Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi were the highlights of the first day of round 4 of Ranji Trophy.

It was Vihari's unbeaten 143* in 195 balls, with 17 fours and a six, which took Tripura to 316/4 against Assam at day's end. Wicketkeeper-batter Sentu Sarkar (94 in 145 balls, with 12 fours and a six) also played a crucial knock.

Vihari followed his 141 against Bengal in round three with yet another masterclass and looks set to go for a bigger score on day two.

During Mumbai's clash against Himachal Pradesh, it was Musheer (112 in 162 balls, with 14 fours) who stepped up after the top-order consisting of Ayush Mhatre (9), Ajinkya Rahane (2) and Himanshu Singh (0) flopped. Musheer's brother Sarfaraz, could also manage just 16 runs.

Siddhesh Lad (100* in 207 balls, with 14 fours and a six) and Akash Anand (26*) ended the day at 289/5 for Mumbai. Arpit Guleria (2/56) was the pick of the bowlers for HP.

During Delhi's clash against Jammu and Kashmir, Aquib (5/35) ran rampant on the batting line-up, with Arpit Rana and IPL star Anuj Rawat being amongst his wickets, mostly lower-order ones. Sanat Sangwan (12) flopped while Ayush Badoni (64 in 82 balls, with six fours), Ayush Doseja (65 in 143 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sumit Mathur (55* in 115 balls, with eight fours and a six) saved Delhi from utter embarrassment after being reduced to 14/3. Delhi managed to score 211 at the end of the day.

With three five-fors and 24 wickets, Aquib is at second-place amongst top wicket-takers, with his wickets coming at an average of 11.83.

The clash between Karnataka and Maharashtra saw captain Mayank Agarwal (80 in 181 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravichandran Smaran (54 in 84 balls, with seven fours) shine with half-centuries for Karnataka, while Karun Nair (4) flopped after a 233* against Kerala and 174 against Goa. Karnataka ended the day at 257/5.

The clash between Jharkhand and Baroda saw the former ending the day at 327/5, with the skipper Ishan Kishan (28 in 41 balls, with two fours and a six) playing a quickfire knock, but being overshadowed by efforts from Kumar Kushagra (133* in 225 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) and Robin Minz (79 in 90 balls, with 10 fours and a six).

