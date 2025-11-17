Ranji Trophy: Smaran's double century leads Karnataka to 547; Shami shines in Bengal's dominance

New Delhi [India], November 17 : A double century from Ravichandran Smaran, Mohammed Shami's three three-wicket haul, centuries from Baba Indrajith and C Andre Siddarth were the highlights of Day 2 of the fifth round in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025.

In Hubballi, Karnataka batter Smaran carried on the momentum, scoring an unbeaten 227 off 362 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes against Chandigarh.

He also received support from Shreyas Gopal (62) and Shikhar Shetty (59). Karnataka declared their first innings on 547 for 8.

At stumps on Day 2, Chandigarh were 72/4, trailing by 475 runs with skipper Manan Vohra (14) unbeaten on the crease.

Smaran slammed his second double century in three games this is also his highest first-class score, pushing him to fourth in the Ranji Trophy season's run-scoring standings with 595 runs at an average of 119, behind Mizoram's Arman Jaffer (598 runs, 119.60), Nair (602 runs, 100.33), and Delhi's Sanat Sangwan (614 runs, 102.33).

In Kalyani, Bengal seamer Shami scalped three important wickets of Swarupan Purkayastha, Assam captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar, and Akash Sengupta for scores of 62, 52 and 6 respectively. Mohammed Kaif, who also chipped in with two wickets. After winning the toss and electing to field first, the Bengal bowling attack, led by Shami and Suraj Jaiswal, ended up giving a fine performance and picked up three scalps each.

Assam was bowled out for just 200 in reply, the hosts wrapped up the day on 267/4, 67 runs ahead of Assam.

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu batters Indrajith and Siddarth slammed brilliant centuries against Uttar Pradesh to power their side to 455.

Indrajith (149) was the top scorer of the innings, while Siddarth (121) provided support from the other end. Guruswamy Ajitesh also made a vital contribution of 86 off 153 balls.

In reply at stumps, Uttar Pradesh were 87/1, trailing by 368 runs with Abhishek Goswami (54)* and Aryan Juyal (8) unbeaten on the crease.

