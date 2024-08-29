Rashid Khan to miss Afghanistan's upcoming one-off Test against New Zealand due to back injury

New Delhi [India], August 29 : Star all-rounder Rashid Khan will miss Afghanistan's upcoming one-off Test against New Zealand due to a back injury, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Earlier in July, Rashid sustained the injury while playing in Afghanistan's domestic T20 tournament, Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) for Speen Ghar Tigers (SGT).

The match is scheduled to take place in Greater Noida from September 9 to 13. Rashid last played a Test match for Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi back in March 2021, and his absence from the squad remains unexplained, as no official reason has been provided by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The Afghan side has already started their practice in Greater Noida, where they will their come Test match against New Zealand. The one-off Test will be played at Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground.

Rashid was recently seen in action as captain of the Speen Ghar Tigers in the Shpageeza T20 League in Kabul, where he demonstrated his all-round capabilities. In a recent truncated game, he scored 53 runs off 26 balls and took a wicket, showcasing his form and fitness.

The forthcoming Test against New Zealand will be Afghanistan's 10th Test match overall and their third in 2024, making it their busiest year in the format to date.

Afghanistan squad for one-off Test Against New Zealand: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad, Yama Arab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor