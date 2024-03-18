Rashid, Nabi pull Afghanistan back in T20I series with 10-run win over Ireland

Sharjah [UAE], March 18 : Skipper Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi's influential performances propelled Afghanistan to a 10-run win over Ireland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to level the T20I series at 1-1.

Despite tottering early in the innings, Afghanistan managed to put up a competitive total of 152/9 on the board. In reply, after a blistering start from the openers Andrew Balbirnie and skipper Paul Stirling, Ireland were flying high in the chase.

After Stirling's dismissal, Rashid and Nabi wrecked Ireland's middle order as wickets continued to fall in a flurry. Ireland were down and out after they were reduced to 95/7 in the 16th over and the asking rate constantly kept rising.

With 51 needed in the final 18 deliveries, Ireland made an unprecedented comeback with Gareth Delany launching an onslaught to turn the tides in the favour of his team.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was at the receiving end as Delany slammed 22 runs in the 18th over of the game, sending fielders chasing the ball all across the field.

In the next over he picked up back-to-back boundaries to bring the equation down to 18 in the final six balls. With Barry McCarthy on strike, Farooqi pulled off a perfect yorker on the first delivery. McCarthy managed to rotate the strike on the second ball. Farooqi replied with another pinpoint yorker to put Afghanistan in front.

Delany breathed life into the game after Farooqi floundered in his execution and the Irish batter replied with a massive six to bring the equation to 11 in 2 deliveries.

Farooqi saved the day with a dot ball in the next delivery to hand Afghanistan a 10-run win and level the series at 1-1. Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he ended with figures of 4/14.

Earlier in the innings, the Irish pace duo of Mark Adair and Joshua Little made Afghanistan chew hard on their decision to bat by reducing them to 14/4 early in the first innings. But Nabi with his blistering 59 and Rashid with a cameo of 25(13) took Afghanistan to 152/9.

