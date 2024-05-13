"Rate at which he scores runs is impressive": Brett Lee lauds Jake Fraser-McGurk following RCB-DC clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 : Following the completion of the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024, former Australia seamer Brett Lee lauded young opener Jake Fraser-McGurk saying that the rate at which he scores runs is impressive.

RCB continued with their second-half surge, making it five wins in five matches and climbing up to the fifth spot with a 47-run win over DC at their home ground of M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After losing seven of the first eight league games, RCB has turned their season around with five successive wins to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"The rate at which he scores the runs is impressive. A six of the first ball he faced today. There are times when it's about luck. If you think about the previous game, Shai Hope was run out in the exact same way. It's a freak way to get out and unfortunately, it really put a dent in the run chase for the Delhi Capitals because he's the one guy who could have gone on to get that total," Brett Lee said on Jio Cinema.

Coming to the match, DC opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Knocks from Rajat Patidar (52 in 32 balls), Will Jacks (41 in 29 balls,), Cameron Green (32* in 24 balls, with one four and two sixes) and Virat Kohli (27) took RCB to 187/9 in their 20 overs.

Rasikh Salam (2/23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2/31) were the pick of the bowlers for DC.

In the run-chase of 188 runs, Delhi was restricted to 30/4 at one point. A partnership of 56 runs between Shai Hope (29 in 23 balls) and Axar Patel helped DC back into the game. Stand-in captain, Axar scored his second half-century of the season, making 57 in 39 balls to keep his side alive. However, RCB bowlers kept the run flow in control and bundled out DC for 140 runs in 19.1 overs, winning by 47 runs.

Yash Dayal (3/20) and Lockie Ferguson (2/23) were among the top bowlers for RCB.

Cameron Green secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 32*, figures of 1/19 in four overs and a run-out of in-form Tristan Stubbs.

RCB's fifth consecutive win has catapulted them to fifth place on the points table, a position that appeared practically unattainable three weeks ago when they fell by a run to KKR, their sixth defeat in a row. They currently have 12 points, with a potential to reach 14 when they play CSK in their final league game. The Men in Yellow have 14 points. A win in this game might offer them a chance to enter the playoffs, but only if other outcomes go their way since SRH and LSG (two games left for each side, both have 12 points) can both advance to 16 points and knock RCB out.

