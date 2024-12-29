Melbourne [Australia], December 29 : Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his performances during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, saying that he has made the ball talk and opened the fourth Test at Melbourne big time.

Bumrah continued to break records left and right as he continued his red-hot form in the ongoing series, bringing his wicket-tally to a massive 29 scalps at an average of 13.24, with two five-wicket hauls to his name. During the second innings, Bumrah took 4/56 in 24 overs at an economy rate of 2.33. He took wickets of Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.

Speaking as quoted by FOX Sports, Shastri said, "Anything over 275 to chase here is not easy, but it was big fight today. India bounced back and that great spell from Jasprit Bumrah today has opened up the game big time."

Bumrah completed his 200 Test wickets in the match, becoming the fastest player to do so for the Indian team. He also became the first-ever player to have 200 Test wickets with an average of below 20, being way better than West Indies legends Joel Garner, Curtly Ambrose and Fred Trueman in bowling average.

The former Indian head coach said that Bumrah belongs to the conversation for the "greatest" along with these aforementioned legends, especially with having played 12 Tests and taken 47 wickets at an average of 17.19 at home, with two five-wicket hauls, on mostly spin-friendly conditions.

"It is a stunning stat because we all know how good the other three were (in) Marshall, Garner and Ambrose," Shastri was quoted by FOX Sports.

"To play half his Test matches in India, almost, in those conditions in the subcontinent, and then to have a strike rate the way he has is unimaginable. No one would have given a price that, when you saw that list, that an Indian would be there right on top with 200 wickets, to have the best strike rate," he said.

"It is special and make no mistake, he belongs there. Not for one minute (should anyone) ever doubt you know where this has come from. He belongs there. He is a great fast bowler and deserves to be with those great fast bowlers. He is literally making the ball talk. The number of times he has beaten the bat is unreal," Shastri said.

The former head coach noted with the skillset, unique bowling action, run-up he has, the accuracy and variations in his bowling is "unbelievable".

"I have not seen so much playing and missing on a day four pitch with the sun out as I saw today in his first spell. I was as well as he has bowled in this entire series and he just got one wicket.," he concluded.

Bumrah broke plenty of records today. The 31-year-old also became the fastest Indian to pick up 200 Test wickets, he achieved it after bowling 8484 balls.

Overall, the 31-year-old became the fourth fastest bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets, after Waqar Younis, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.

Younis stands at the top of the chart after he picked up 200 Test wickets from just 7725 balls. Steyn took 7848 deliveries to achieve the milestone. While Rabada stands in third place after he took 8153 balls to bag 200 Test wickets.

Bumrah also overtook legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Sunday, taking the most international wickets for India against Australia in Australia.

Now in Australia, Bumrah has taken 75 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 19.74, with best figures of 6/33. He has three five-wicket hauls in Australia.

On the other hand, in 31 international matches in Australia, Kapil has taken 72 wickets against Australia at an average of 25.44, with best figures of 8/106, having five five-wicket hauls in Australia.

He also surpassed Indian legend Anil Kumble (141 wickets) to become the second-highest wicket-taker from Asia in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia (SENA) conditions and is now just behind Wasim Akram of Pakistan (146 scalps).

Bumrah also went past Kumble (20 wickets at Sydney Cricket Ground in five innings) to have most wickets on an away venue by an Indian bowler, with his 23 scalps at MCG at an average of 15.26 in just three matches, with one five-wicket haul to his name.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and 34th Test ton from Steve Smith (140 in 197 balls, with 13 fours and three sixes) took Australia to 474/10 in their first innings.

Bumrah (4/99) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/78) were the lead pacer and spinner for the team, while Akash Deep got two wickets and Washington Sundar got one scalp.

India lost two quick wickets and was reduced to 51/2, but a century stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (82 in 118 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and Virat Kohli (36 in 86 balls, with four boundaries) stabilised the innings. However, Jaiswal's run-out and Virat's outside off-stump woes made India end day two on 164/5.

Then it was a 127-run stand between Washington Sundar (50 in 162 balls, with one four) and Nitish (114 in 189 balls, with 11 fours and a six) helped India reach 369. Scott Boland (3/57), skipper Pat Cummins (3/89) and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were the top bowlers for Aussies.

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 91/6, but Labuschagne (70 in 139 balls, with three fours) and skipper Pat Cummins (41 in 90 balls, with four boundaries) took Australia to 228/9.

