New Delhi [India], January 6 : Former cricketer Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Australia skipper Pat Cummins and pointed out the 31-year-old's "willingness to compete".

Australia started the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a defeat at the Perth Test, however, the Aussies made a stupendous comeback in the series to clinch it by 3-1. It was an extraordinary series for the Aussie skipper Cummins as he brought back the BGT to Australia after almost a decade. Australia's last BGT win came in 2014-15.

Cummins was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series with 25 dismissals at an average of 21.36. The Aussie skipper also scored 159 runs in the five-match series at a strike rate of 63.35 and an average of 19.88.

Speaking in an episode of the ICC Review, Shastri said that Cummins has amazed him for a long time. The former India head coach added that the Aussie skipper never gives up.

The 62-year-old added that when the chips were down, Cummins rose to the occasion and helped his side in the recently concluded series.

"He (Cummins) amazes me. Even when I was the coach in the dressing room, I would just admire his determination, his willingness to compete. He never gives up and it's like that session after session - he'll come at you with the ball. And just when the chips were down, various times in the series, he rose to the occasion. And not just with the ball, but with the bat as well," Ravi Shastri was quoted by ICC as saying.

India had their chances in the fifth Test at Sydney but frittered them away. Jasprit Bumrah's injury also aggravated matters for the visitors in the final few sessions of the match.

Australia won by six wickets, which also ended India's hope of making it to the World Test Championship finals.

