Ravichandran Ashwin calls on Chennai support ahead of Rajasthan Royals' Qualifier-2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], May 24 : Ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, Chennai's own Ravichandran Ashwin urged the local fans to rally behind the Royals as he looks forward to playing at home again when his team takes the field for Qualifier 2.

Speaking post the Royals' win against RCB in Ahmedabad, Ashwin reacted on coming back to Chennai to play the final leg of the tournament. He said, "I'm going home! Chennai is a very special place, for everybody, their home is a special place and that's one place where I've always done very well. I also had a few interesting batting stints when I played in Chennai the last few times. I'm looking forward to it, there's nothing like playing in front of that crowd and I'm sure we'll get Halla Bol, Nalla Bol support when we're playing SRH."

Commenting on the team's performance against RCB on Wednesday evening in Ahmedabad, Ashwin said, "I think this turnaround was required here (at the Royals). We were a bit short on confidence, which is an understatement. I think we should admit that that chase wasn't a perfect one, I would've liked a perfect chase. But nevertheless, leaving that little bit empty, it gives you an opportunity to surpass that in the next game. I look forward to a clinical and a really good game next time and SRH has been the team to beat so we'll have to bring our A game."

Asked if he's looking at Chennai being a 'home game' for the Royals given his association with the city, Ashwin said, "I'm aware the SRH franchise owners are from Chennai so I think you'll get a lot of support for them. But I'm looking forward to the crowd coming out and donning the pink jerseys to support the Rajasthan Royals."

Looking ahead to tonight's game, Ashwin added, "I genuinely believe that when SRH started the tournament, they were one of the favourites, they've played like champions, so it's going to be a very interesting game. Can we bring out A game? Can we be tactically superior to them? Those are the questions we need to answer in the next few hours."

