Ravichandran Ashwin Joins Sydney Thunder for Big Bash League: Team Confirms Signing with Welcome Post

Indian all-rounder R. Ashwin will turn up for Sydney Thunder in the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL), confirmed the Australian side on Thursday.“Thunder were crystal clear about how they’d use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we’re fully aligned on my role.“I love how Dave Warner plays the game, and it’s always better when your leader shares your mindset. I can’t wait to perform for the Thunder Nation,” said Ashwin, who had retired from IPL cricket last month.

CONFIRMED: The @ThunderBBL have landed one of the biggest signings in BBL history with @ashwinravi99 set to play in #BBL15 🇮🇳 ⚡ pic.twitter.com/lXaeK678SN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) September 25, 2025

“I am so proud that Ashwin has chosen Sydney Thunder," Sydney Thunder General Manager Trent Copeland said in a release.“From the first time we spoke, Ashwin impressed everyone at the Thunder with his passion, desire to win and understanding of what makes our club special."“He will bring an injection of fresh energy and world-class bowling mid-tournament, while his presence as a leader and mentor will be invaluable for our young players."“Perhaps most excitingly, Ashwin’s connection with the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Western Sydney will inspire a new wave of members and fans to join the Thunder Nation. We can’t wait for them to become part of our journey."Ashwin has played a total of 333 T20 matches so far, in which he has picked up 317 wickets and scored 1233 runs. In the IPL, the Chennai-based cricketer has played 221 matches for five teams – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants, and Rajasthan Royals – and scored 833 runs in addition to dismissing 187 batters.In T20Is, the member of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad played 65 matches for the Men in Blue