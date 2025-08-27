Ravichandran Ashwin Retires from IPL: Cricketer To Play In Overseas Leagues

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from IPL. "Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," Ashwin wrote on X (previously Twitter) as he hinted that he might be open to playing in the franchise tournaments around the world.

“Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the @BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me,” wrote Ashwin.

Having made his debut in 2009 with the Chennai Super Kings, Ashwin played 221 matches in the IPL, taking 187 wickets with his off-spin at an impressive economy of 7.20.

Ashwin was also a handy contributor with the bat, scoring 833 runs, which included a fifty.The 38-year-old represented five teams in the IPL - CSK, Rising Pune Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.