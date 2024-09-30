Ravindra Jadeja becomes seventh Indian bowler to pick 300 Test wickets

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 : Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Monday achieved a new landmark as he became the seventh Indian bowler to pick 300-plus Test wickets.

Jadeja achieved the milestone on the fourth day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. During Bangladesh's first inning against India, Jadeja bagged one wicket and gifted 28 runs in his 9.2-over spell. He removed Khaled Ahmed for a four-ball duck in the 75th over.

The 35-year-old also became the second quickest bowler to reach 300th wicket after Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja reached the milestone in just 17428 balls, while Ashwin took 15636 balls to bag 300 Test wickets.

Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 against England. Following that, he has played 73 matches and 138 innings and picked up 300 wickets at an economy rate of 2.47. He also 3122 runs from 106 Test innings.

Recapping the match, India had won the toss and opted to field first. The action stopped at day one at 107/3. After that, no play took place on day two due to rains and on day three due to a wet outfield. Play could only commence on day four. After some positive cricket by Shadman Islam (24 in 36 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (31 in 57 balls, with six fours), Mominul kept the Bangladesh inning together with his 13th Test ton, battling bravely against spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

He stitched a 54-run stand with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (20), which took Bangladesh to 233/10.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin and Akash Deep took two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja got one.

India had won the toss and opted to bowl first. India won the first Test by 280 runs, setting 515 runs to chase for Bangladesh and skittling them out for 234. Ravichandran Ashwin (113 and 6/88), Shubman Gill (119*), Rishabh Pant (109) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/50 and 1/24) starred in India's victory.

India is 1-0 up in the two-match Test series.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor