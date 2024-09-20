Ravindra Jadeja eager to end Chennai Test against Bangladesh with 300 Test wickets

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20 : India's seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is eyeing to hit the 300 Test wickets milestone after his impressive outing with the ball on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

The opening two days have been a topsy-turvy affair for both sides. Bangladesh managed to reduce India to 144-6, foreshadowing signs of wrapping up the first inning quickly. The experienced duo, who are well known for their capabilities with the bat, steadied the ship by stitching up a 199-run partnership.

On a benign surface, Ravichandran Ashwin took the mantle of piling up runs on the board, and Jadeja held the fort on the other end.

Ashwin's brisk-paced 113-run knock on his home turf and Jadeja's flawless 86 took the pressure off India's shoulders. He shed light on the conversation that he had with Ashwin during their match-saving partnership in the opening Test against Bangladesh.

"First of all, Ashwin doesn't need any advice (chuckles). I was just talking to Ash that we are not going to miscall or try, and make errors because the wicket was so good, and we both were batting very well. I said we'll look to take easy singles, I'll try and not make you run hard, and that was the conversation between us. Well, played to Ashwin. He played a brilliant knock at his home ground," Jadeja said at the end of Day 2.

While Ashwin raised his bat for a hard-fought century, Jadeja fell 14 runs short. Taskin Ahmed forced out a healthy edge from Jadeja's bat, ending his hopes of hitting his fifth Test century on a bitter note.

Despite missing out on his moment of glory, Jadeja built on a strong batting display with the ball. Even though the pitch didn't have much on offer for him, he managed to deceive the experienced duo of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan.

Jadeja (296) added two scalps to his name, leaving him just four wickets short of hitting the 300 Test wickets milestone. He is eyeing to leave Chennai with the record in his impressive resume.

"I got out today, but it's part and parcel of the game. Now, we have to put up a good score on the board in the second innings. I am very happy with my bowling, the way I went through today. It's a good opportunity to take the 300th wicket on this ground," Jadeja added.

After putting a mammoth total of 376 on the board, Bangladesh folded on just 14 in front of India's bowling prowess. At the end of the second day's play, India managed to assail a formidable 308-run lead.

