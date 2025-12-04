Ravindra, Latham tons put New Zealand firmly in driver's seat against West Indies

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 4 : Superb centuries from Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra have put New Zealand in a commanding position after the hosts transformed a modest 64-run advantage into a towering lead after the stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test at Hagley Oval.

At stumps on Day 3, New Zealand were at 417/4 in 95 overs and are leading by 481 runs. Michael Bracewell (6) and Will Young (21) are unbeaten.

Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra stitched a massive 279-run partnership for the third-wicket in the second innings of New Zealand. West Indies merely went through their defence, and both Kiwi batters looked solid at the crease.

Their partnership was also New Zealand's highest partnership against West Indies since 1987 - surpassing Martin Crowe and John Wright's 241-run stand.

Ravindra started his innings under a cloud of uncertainty. On eight runs, the left-handed batter was lucky after Kemar Roach almost took a one-handed blinder at the mid-wicket region. The New Zealand batter Ravindra had luck with himself after Kavem Hodge put down a simple catch, when he was batting on 14 runs. Ravindra's luck continues when a thick edge flew over the slips.

But once Rachin survived, the southpaw raced away to 176 off 185 deliveries, including 27 fours and one six. Rachin was knocked over late in the day by an Ojay Shields yorker. Captain Tom Latham played a fantastic knock of 145 runs off 250 deliveries, with the help of 12 fours.

Devon Conway (37 off 48 balls, including seven fours) failed to convert his start. Kane Williams (9) got out cheaply in the second innings.

By stumps on Day 3, New Zealand had added 395 to lead by 481. For the record, the West Indies will have to achieve the highest successful chase to win at Hagley Oval. Previously, 285 was the highest fourth-innings score chased down at this venue.

After being asked to bat first, A half-century from Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies.

Kemar Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Justin Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Shai Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

For New Zealand, Jacob Duffy (5/34) picked up a five-wicket haul. Matt Henry (3/43) and Zakary Foulkes (2/32) took wickets that helped the hosts gain a 64-run lead.

