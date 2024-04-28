RCB all-rounder Will Jacks hits fifth fastest century in history of IPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting all-rounder Will Jacks smashed the fifth fastest hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

During the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2024, Jacks played an unbeaten 100-run knock from 41 balls to etch his name on the record books. He smashed 5 fours and 10 overhead boundaries against the GT bowlers.

Earlier this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head slammed the fourth quickest century from just 39 balls. Head's blitz knock came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Chris Gayle's 30-ball hundred against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 season still holds the record for the fastest century in the history of IPL.

Recapping the match, RCB won the toss and decided to field against GT. Following this, Sai Sudharsan (84) and Shahrukh Khan (58) displayed a stellar performance to propel GT to 200/3.

The RCB bowlers were sloppy in the opening of the game. Maxwell, Siraj, and Swapnil were the only wicket-takers for the visitors.

During the run chase, Virat Kohli (70) and Will Jacks (100) handed RCB their third win of the season by beating GT by 9 wickets.

Sai Kishore was the only wicket-taker for the GT after he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the fourth over.

Following the win, RCB still stand in the bottom place on the IPL 2024 standings with six points. Meanwhile, GT hold the seventh place with 8 points after winning four of 10 matches.

