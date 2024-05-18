RCB break batting records in IPL clash against CSK, become first team with 150-plus sixes in a T20 competition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tied with Mumbai Indians (MI) for most 200-plus run totals in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Saturday.

The Red and Gold accomplished this feat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their game at Bengaluru.

RCB posted a total of 218/5 in 20 overs against CSK, their sixth total of over 200 this season. They have levelled with Mumbai Indians (six 200-plus totals in 2023) and Kolkata Knight Riders (six 200-plus totals in IPL 2024).

Also, RCB became the first-ever team to hit 150 sixes in a single edition of a T20 tournament. With 16 more sixers, RCB overtook Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) tally of 146 sixes to reach 150 sixes.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and opted to bat first. RCB put on a fine score of 218/5 on the board, with skipper Faf Du Plessis (54 in 39 balls, with three fours and three sixes), Virat Kohli (47 in 29 balls, with three fours and four sixes) put on a 78-run partnership, setting a fine platform for Rajat Patidar (41 in 23 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Cameron Green (38* in 17 balls, with three fours and three sixes) to put on a 71-run stand for the third wicket.

Cameos from Dinesh Karthik (14 in six balls, with a four and six) and Glenn Maxwell (16 in five balls, with two fours and a six) took RCB to a 200-run plus total.

RCB needs to restrict CSK below 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs and surpass their net-run-rate.

