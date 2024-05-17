RCB-CSK clash will decide fourth team for playoffs: Zaheer Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 : Former India seamer Zaheer Khan said that the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings will be a very important encounter as it will decide the fourth team of the Indian Premier League 2024.

RCB will host CSK in a crucial Indian Premier League 2024 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

"The RCB-CSK clash will be a big and very important match, there is no doubt in that. Everyone will be waiting for this match because with this the IPL will get's its fourth team for the playoffs," Zaheer told ANI.

Chennai Super Kings are fourth on the points table with 14 points from 13 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at sixth with 12 points from as many games. CSK also have a better net run rate of 0.528 than RCB's 0.387.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four, RCB needs to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win the match, regardless of the margin of victory.

"My wishes are with Team India for the upcoming T20 World Cup. There are a lot of responsibilties when the World Cup starts and our responsibility is to support and back the team which has been selected for the tournament. We've seen how able Rohit Sharma has been as a leader so he's gonna lead the team to victory is what we are wishing for," former India left arm seamer added.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

