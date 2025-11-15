RCB IPL 2026 Retention List: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Retained and Released Players Ahead of the Auction

Retention List of IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending IPL 2025 champions, confirmed their list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. The defending champions kept most of the core group that helped them win their first IPL title in 2025. The management backed senior names as well as the young talents who formed the foundation of the squad. However, the franchise made a major decision by releasing England all-rounder Liam Livingstone. He had a below-par season with 112 runs from ten matches and two wickets from nine overs. His strike rate also dropped from his usual levels. Bought for Rs 8.75 crore, he did not deliver the impact expected in the middle order. RCB did not suffer due to Livingstone’s struggle as Jitesh Sharma and Tim David stepped up across key games during the title charge.
RCB retained players
Rajat Patidar (captain)
Virat Kohli
Devdutt Padikkal
Phil Salt
Jitesh Sharma
Krunal Pandya
Swapnil Singh
Tim David
Romario Shepherd
Jacob Bethell
Josh Hazlewood
Yash Dayal
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Nuwan Thushara
Rasikh Salam
Abhinandan Singh
Suyash Sharma
RCB released players
Liam Livingstone
Swastik Chikara
Mayank Agarwal
Tim Seifert
Manoj Bhandage
Lungi Ngidi
Blessing Muzarabani
Mohit Rathee
The team has a remaining purse of Rs 16.40 crore for the upcoming auction.