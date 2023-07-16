RCB likely to undergo coaching staff changes; contracts of Hesson, Bangar not renewed yet

Bengaluru [India], July 16 : Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has not yet renewed the contracts of their head coach Sanjay Bangar and director of cricket operations Mike Hesson after finishing in sixth place in the IPL 2023, as per reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Their contract with RCB is still intact," RCB said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo. "The team is still under the process of review. We will come back if any announcement on the changes in the team."

Hesson had joined the RCB franchise in August 2019 following a change in the coaching staff after their last-placed finish that year while Bangar began his journey with Bengaluru team ahead of the 2022 season with the departure if Simon Katich.

When Hesson was in charge, RCB finished fourth in the league in 2020 but they lost the Eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2021, They came third but lost in Eliminator against Kolkata Knight Riders.

They were fourth in IPL 2022 before winning the Eliminator and losing Qualifier 2 to Rajasthan Royals; and last in IPL 2023 when they were eliminated from the playoffs.

RCB have not yet won an Indian Premier League (IPL) title,, however, they have reached to finals in years, 2009, 2011 and 2016.

RCB may become the second franchise since IPL 2023 to make changes in their management, following Lucknow Super Giants, who hired Justin Langer in lieu of Andy Flower as their head coach.

The support staff for the RCB women's squad may undergo a change if Hesson and RCB split ways. Hesson also served as the team's director of cricket during the first Women's Premier League, when they placed fourth out of five teams with two victories and six defeats.

