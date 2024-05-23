RCB register unwanted record, concede most defeats in IPL Playoffs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) conceded the most defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoffs after their loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in the Eliminator match.

After playing 16 playoffs, the Bengaluru-based franchise have conceded 10 defeats, which is more than any other side. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in second place after they lost nine matches after playing 26 playoffs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) hold the third, fourth and fifth place respectively.

Summarizing the match between Bengaluru and Rajasthan, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar (34 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Virat Kohli (33 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six) and Mahipal Lomror (32 in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) emerged as top-scorers, restricting RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (3/44) was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin (2/19) and Trent Boult (1/16) also did a fine job of putting brakes on RCB run-rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 30 balls, with eight fours) and Tom Kohler Cadmore (20 in 15 balls, with four boundaries) putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag (36 in 26 balls, with two fours and two sixes) held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer (26 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rovman Powell (16* in eight balls, with two fours and a six) attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj (2/33) was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on May 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor