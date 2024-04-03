Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 3 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis decoded the set of skill set that makes Mayank Yadav so lethal after enduring a 28-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Delhi tearaway left RCB batters at his mercy following his sensational spell which saw him register 3/14.

On a night when records tumbled as LSG pacer clocked 156.7 kph to bowl the fastest delivery in the ongoing edition and overall the fourth fastest in the history of the entire tournament.

He dismissed Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar which dented RCB's hopes of chasing 182.

After the game, Du Plessis pointed out the factors that makes Mayank more deadly apart from his sheer pace.

"As with any new young fast bowler, it's an action you haven't faced before and he has the pace behind it. His pace was great but more impressive was his ability to control length and bowl with discipline. It's pace combined with accuracy," du Plessis said after the game.

After Manimaran Siddharth and Mayank left RCB stunned at the end of the powerplay, the hosts struggled to stitch up partnerships that could help their cause. Even in the first innings, a couple of fielding errors and dropped catches added to their woes.

While reflecting on their performance, the RCB skipper said, "I didn't think we were very good tonight with our bowling. Lot of mistakes in the powerplay. We gave some easy boundaries. We bowled some really good death overs to bring them back. But then you need partnerships. As basic as that. And we never got that. Disappointing, but we need some strong characters in that dressing room to put their hands up."

Coming to the match, LSG were put to bat and managed to post a handsome score of 181/5 following Quinton de Kock's rollicking 81 off 56 deliveries.

In reply, RCB struggled to put up meaningful partnerships which led to their downfall and sealed a 28-run defeat for the hosts.

