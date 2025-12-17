RCB Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team and Full Players List After Mini Auction

RCB Squad 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, will look to defend their title in IPL 2026 after making key additions at the auction. The team has retained its core players and added a mix of experienced and young talent to strengthen the squad. The biggest signing was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who brings balance to both batting and bowling departments. Other additions include Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chouhan.

After the auction RCB were left with a purse of ₹0.25 crore. The team has filled all player slots and overseas slots.

Players bought at IPL 2026 mini auction

Venkatesh Iyer (₹7 crore)

Mangesh Yadav (₹5.2 crore)

Jacob Duffy (₹2 crore)

Satwik Deswal (₹30 lakh)

Jordan Cox (₹75 lakh)

Vihaan Malhotra (₹30 lakh)

Kanishk Chouhan (₹30 lakh)

Vicky Ostwal (₹30 lakh)

Retained players

Rajat Patidar (c)

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Phil Salt

Jitesh Sharma

Krunal Pandya

Swapnil Singh

Tim David

Romario Shepherd

Jacob Bethell

Josh Hazlewood

Yash Dayal

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Nuwan Thushara

Rasikh Salam

Abhinandan Singh

Suyash Sharma

