RCB Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team and Full Players List After Mini Auction

RCB Squad 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the defending champions of the Indian Premier League, will look to defend their title in IPL 2026 after making key additions at the auction. The team has retained its core players and added a mix of experienced and young talent to strengthen the squad. The biggest signing was all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who brings balance to both batting and bowling departments. Other additions include Jacob Duffy, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, and Kanishk Chouhan.
After the auction RCB were left with a purse of ₹0.25 crore. The team has filled all player slots and overseas slots.
Players bought at IPL 2026 mini auction
Venkatesh Iyer (₹7 crore)
Mangesh Yadav (₹5.2 crore)
Jacob Duffy (₹2 crore)
Satwik Deswal (₹30 lakh)
Jordan Cox (₹75 lakh)
Vihaan Malhotra (₹30 lakh)
Kanishk Chouhan (₹30 lakh)
Vicky Ostwal (₹30 lakh)
Full squad for IPL 2026
Rajat Patidar (c)
Virat Kohli
Devdutt Padikkal
Phil Salt
Jitesh Sharma
Krunal Pandya
Swapnil Singh
Tim David
Romario Shepherd
Jacob Bethell
Josh Hazlewood
Yash Dayal
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Nuwan Thushara
Rasikh Salam
Abhinandan Singh
Suyash Sharma
Venkatesh Iyer
Jacob Duffy
Satvik Deswal
Mangesh Yadav
Jordan Cox
Vicky Ostwal
Vihaan Malhotra
Kanishk Chouhan