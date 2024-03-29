RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 Wickets, Register Second Win This Season

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday.

KKR have won both their matches so far, while RCB have lost twice (won one).

Virat Kohli Shines for RCB

RCB batted first and posted a competitive 182/6 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to an unbeaten 83 from Virat Kohli. Kohli opened the innings and played a composed knock, scoring freely in the powerplay before rotating the strike in the middle overs. He accelerated again in the death overs, finding good support from Dinesh Karthik.

Russell Stars with Ball for KKR

Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers, claiming 2/29. Fellow pacer Harshit Rana also chipped in with 2/39. Veteran spinner Sunil Narine took 1/40, while Mitchell Starc was expensive, conceding 47 runs from his four overs.

KKR Openers Set the Platform for Chase

KKR openers Phil Salt and Narine laid a strong foundation for the chase, putting on a quickfire 86-run partnership in just 6.3 overs. Narine, who was playing in his 500th T20 match, smashed a quickfire 47 off 22 balls with five sixes. Salt contributed a 20-ball 30.

KKR Clinch Victory Despite Stuttering Middle Order

After a blazing start, KKR lost both openers within a few overs. However, Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer (dropped on nine) steadied the ship with a crucial partnership. Venkatesh, the aggressor, scored a well-paced 50 (his eighth IPL fifty) to take his team home with ease.