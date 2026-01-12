RCB vs UPW: Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin Power UP Warriorz to 143/5 Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (VIDEO)

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Cricket Match Scorecard: Former captain Deepti Sharma and Deandra Dottin produced a fine recovery to help UP Warriorz Women post 143 for 5 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the fifth match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Down the ground and over the ropes! 🔥



A valuable knock that from the experienced Deepti Sharma 👏👏



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/U1cgf01ys0#TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #RCBvUPWpic.twitter.com/WTSICiWkH1 — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 12, 2026

Deepti remained unbeaten on 45, while Dottin scored 40 not out, as the pair added an unbroken 93 runs for the sixth wicket. UP Warriorz had been struggling at 50 for 5 before the two steadied the innings and lifted the total to a competitive score.

Asked to bat first, UP Warriorz made a steady start but lost early wickets due to disciplined bowling by RCB. Harleen Deol, promoted to open, scored 11 before falling early. Captain Meg Lanning also failed to get going and was dismissed for 14. Phoebe Litchfield showed early intent but could only manage 20.

The innings then slipped further as poor shot selection hurt UP Warriorz. Kiran Navgire was dismissed for 5, while Shweta Sehrawat departed without scoring. The team slipped from 50 for 3 to 50 for 5 and looked set for a low total.

Deepti and Dottin then took control, playing calmly and rotating the strike before attacking loose deliveries. Their partnership not only rescued the innings but also created a record. It became the second-highest sixth-wicket stand in WPL history, behind the 109-run stand between Poonam Khemnar and Deepti Sharma against Gujarat Giants in 2024.

For RCB, Lauren Bell bowled a tight spell with the new ball, picking up 1 for 16. Shreyanka Patil removed Lanning and Litchfield in the same over but conceded runs at the death to finish with 2 for 50. Nadine de Klerk made history by taking wickets with her first two balls in WPL, but ended with figures of 2 for 28. Linsey Smith and Arundhati Reddy bowled economical spells.

UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Cricket Match Scorecard:

UP Warriorz Women 143/5 in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 45 not out, Deandra Dottin 40 not out; Nadine de Klerk 2-28, Shreyanka Patil 2-50) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women.