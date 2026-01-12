RCB vs UPW, WPL 2026 LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz Match 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (WPL) vs UP Warriorz Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won the toss and chose to bowl against UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the Women’s Premier League 2026 at the D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday, January 12, 2026. RCB began their campaign on a strong note with a thrilling win over the Mumbai Indians. UP Warriorz, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the season. They lost their opening match against Gujarat Giants and will be eager to bounce back. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women 5th Match Live Streaming Info

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2026 Date: Monday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. IST

7:30 p.m. IST Toss: 7 p.m. IST

7 p.m. IST Venue: D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live telecast: Star Sports network

Star Sports network Live streaming: JioHotstar app

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women Playing XIs

UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell