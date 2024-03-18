RCB's Ellyse Perry names two Indian youngsters who impressed her in maiden WPL triumph

By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], March 18 : Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Monday expressed happiness at her team's maiden Women's Premier League (WPL) title win and praised two Indian youngsters who impressed her in the tournament.

Richa Ghosh and Perry formed the winning partnership that took RCB through while chasing a target of 114 in a keenly contested final against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday. RCB spinners, particularly Shreyanka Patil, and Sophie Devine, skipper Smriti Mandhana and Perry also chipped in with valuable knocks in RCB's maiden WPL title victory.

Perry won the Orange Cap in the tournament for most runs, scoring 347 runs at an average of 69.4, with two half-centuries. She also took seven wickets, including a six-wicket haul.

Following the win, talking to ANI, Perry said, "Yes, it was special (the title win). There is a long history (of RCB) with the men's IPL. WPL is in its second season only but it has been wonderful to have lifted the trophy so soon. It is special being a part of this group, we had fun."

Talking about playing with Indian domestic players, Ellyse was impressed with the amount of talent coming through in the country in women's cricket and praised young spin-bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

"Great experience with Indian players. Made some friends for sure, but to see the talent coming through in women's cricket in India and getting a chance to play with them was great. Shreyanka and Richa were just brilliant," said Perry.

Richa scored 257 runs in 10 matches at an average of 42.83, with two half-centuries and best score of 62. She scored runs at a strike rate of over 141.

Shreyanka topped the bowling charts to win the Purple Cap, taking 13 wickets in the tournament at an average of 12.07, with two four-wicket hauls, including one in the finals.

Perry also praised Smriti Mandhana's captaincy, calling it "great".

Talking about the team going to Bengaluru to celebrate the title win with the fans, the Aussie said, "I saw some of the scenes on the streets last night. There is an opportunity for the team to take the trophy home and say thank you to the fans."

On her performance, Perry said that she and her team peaked at the right team and are pleased with it.

"Just enjoyed it thoroughly (her performance). We as a team peaked at the right time during the back end. The cricket we played, the way we held our nerves, we are super pleased," she concluded.

DC won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Shafali Varma (44 in 27 balls, with two fours and three sixes) and skipper Meg Lanning (23 in 23 balls, with three fours) started well for the team with a quickfire 64-run opening stand.

However, Shreyanka Patil (4/12), Sophie Molineux (3/20) and Asha Sobhana (2/14) helped RCB bounce back just after the powerplay and removed Delhi batters one-by-one, triggering an unfathomable batting collapse. DC was all out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

In the chase of 114, RCB put on a 49-run opening stand, powered by Sophie Devine (32 in 27 balls, with five fours and a six). However, RCB was tested by Delhi bowlers in middle overs and skipper Smriti Mandhana (31 in 39 balls, with three fours) departed at a crucial juncture to leave RCB at 82/2 in 15 overs. However, Ellyse Perry (35* in 37 balls, with four boundaries) and

Richa Ghosh (17* in 14 balls, with two fours) finished the chase with three balls left.

Minnu Mani and Shikha Pandey took a wicket each for DC.

