RCB's Glenn Maxwell goes level with compatriot Dinesh Karthik for most ducks in IPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru explosive batter Glenn Maxwell went down in the history book for an unwanted record in the Indian Premier League.

The stage was set for Maxwell when he stepped out to bat with RCB reduced to 97/3 in the 13th over.

The intent was clear in Glenn Maxwell's eyes as he tried to clear the boundary on the first ball of his innings.

But Ravichandran Ashwin's art of spinning the ball got the better of Maxwell. A carrom ball from the veteran spinner lured Maxwell into opening his arms for a big shot. He slogged it straight to Dhruv Jurel and returned to the dugout with a golden duck.

This marked the 18th occasion when Maxwell returned to the dressing room with a duck in his kitty.

With a tally of 18, the Australian all-rounder holds the record of the joint-highest ducks in the IPL with his compatriot Dinesh Karthik.

Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is the next in line with 17 ducks under his belt. He is followed by his teammate Piyush Chawla who features in the list with 16 ducks in IPL.

Overall, in men's T20 cricket, Maxwell has the fourth-highest ducks to his name with a tally of 32. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine sits at the top with a whopping tally of 44.

England opener Alex Hales is the next in line with 43 ducks, while, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is third in the list with a total of 42 ducks to his name.

Overall, the entire proceeding was dictated by the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan.

Ashwin finished with figures of 2/19 while Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with 3/44, bagging the important wickets of Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik.

For RCB, Mahipal Lomror played a crucial innings of 32 runs while Virat Kohli smashed 33 and Rajat Patidar scored 34 runs off 22 balls. RCB finished their innings with a score of 172/8.

