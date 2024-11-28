RDCA to host Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament 2024 in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 28 : Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA) will host the prestigious Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament 2024 from November 30 to December 3 at the famous Jaipuria Cricket Academy in Jaipur.

Supported by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of the Government of Rajasthan, this national-level tournament will feature 56 top differently-abled players from across the country, who will fight for a place in the 20-member Indian National Physically Disabled Cricket Team.

The selected team will represent India in the much-awaited Four Nations Quadrilateral Series to be held in Sri Lanka from January 14, 2025, which will include teams from India, the UK, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament is organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI).

State Sports and Industries Minister, Government of Rajasthan, and Olympic Medallist Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore unveiled the tournament's trophy and extended his best wishes to the players and wished for the Indian team's best performance and victory in the forthcoming quadrilateral series to be held in Sri Lanka early next year.

Expressing her excitement, Jyotsna Choudhary, President of, Rajasthan Disabled Cricket Association (RDCA) said as quoted from a press release, "We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional players representing various states to Jaipur. This tournament promises to be a thrilling showcase of talent, determination, and sportsmanship. I wish all the participants the very best as they give their all in this highly competitive event."

DCCI Secretary Ravi Chauhan, while highlighting the significance of the tournament, said, "This tournament is a crucial step in selecting the best talents for the national team. With National Coach Rohit Jhalani, a former Ranji cricketer and captain of the Rajasthan Cricket Team, we are confident of forming a formidable squad to represent India on the global stage."

On this occasion, Rohit Jhalani, head coach of the Disabled India Cricket Team, said, "This tournament is an opportunity for the 56 differently-abled cricketers identified from across the country to make it to the top 20 in the Indian National Physically Disabled Cricket Team. Through this tournament, we want to instil confidence in all these exceptional cricketers so that they can make their name shine in society."

This 4-day cricket tournament will have 6 league matches along with a final match. As a T-20 tournament, these matches will be played between 4 teams - India Seniors, India A, India B and India C where each team will play 3 matches. There will be 2 matches played every day and the final match will be held on December 3.

