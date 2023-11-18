'Ready for anything they'll throw at us', Cummins on Ahmedabad wicket ahead of World Cup final

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 The pitch of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final has already become the talk of the town with both teams keeping a close eye on how the wicket will be here at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins hinted that the wicket for the final showdown may be a used one. However, he also asserted that the pitch would be the same for the teams, and having played in Indian conditions, the Australian team is ready for the battle.

"I'm not a great pitch reader, but it looked pretty firm. They've only just watered it, so yeah, give it another 24 hours and have a look, but it looks like a pretty good wicket. Yes, I think Pakistan played someone there," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference here.

Speaking on the importance of Ahmedabad wicket, Cummins said," Yeah I mean, it's hard to say. It's obviously the same for both teams. No doubt playing on your own wicket in your own country has some advantages, similar to wickets that you've been playing your whole life. But we've played a lot of cricket over here. So, yeah, we'll wait and see."

"I think, of all the venues, perhaps this venue - the toss isn't as important as, say, a Mumbai Wankhede Stadium or other venues. So, we’ll be ready in terms of anything they'll throw at us. Yeah, we'll wait and see, but we'll make sure we have some plans," he added.

In Eden Gardens, where both Australian and South African batters had a hard day, Cummins feel the wicket for the final will be a bit more high scoring than the last match in Kolkata.

"Yeah, hard to know I think it's been a bit more high scoring here throughout the tournament. Yeah, it's been a pretty good wicket, so yeah, hard to say," said Cummins.

India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with an aim to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

