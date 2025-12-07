"Ready to start, hungry to go": Gambhir confirms Gill's participation in SA T20Is

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 7 : Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is "ready to start" ahead of the first T20I against South Africa of the five-match series, which will take place on December 9.

Shubman, who suffered a neck injury in the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa in Kolkata, has been added to the squad after missing the second Test and three ODIs due to injury.

Speaking during the post-match presser, Gambhir said, "Shubman is ready to start. That is why he has been selected. And obviously, he is fit and fine, hungry to go."

On his return to the T20I side as a vice-captain this year after a busy period of Test and ODI cricket, Gill has not been able to translate his rich Test and ODI form into some impactful T20I runs as well, having scored just 259 runs across 12 innings at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of over 143, with best score of 47. On six of these occasions, he has been dismissed for a score below 20.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Team India, whereas all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who missed the away T20I series against Australia, has made his return to the side. Pandya will play his first international T20I since India's Super Four fixture against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2025 in September. Pandya missed out on the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan (which India won) and the Australia white-ball tour due to injury.

Rinku Singh, who was part of the squad for Australia's T20Is, has been dropped from the side for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa.

In the press release issued by BCCI announcing the squad, it was written about Gill that "he needs to obtain his fitness clearance from BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) to participate in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas at home." But now, Gambhir has finally given more clarity on his presence in the squad.

The Men in Blue will play the first T20I of the five-game series against the Proteas on December 9 in Cuttack. Mullanpur will host the second T20I between India and South Africa on December 11. The third T20I will be played at Dharamsala on December 14, followed by the fourth on December 17 in Lucknow. Ahmedabad will host the fifth and final match of the series on December 19.

Earlier, South Africa whitewashed Team India 2-0 in the two-match Test series. India won the ODI series 2-1.

India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, and Washington Sundar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor