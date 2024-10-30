"Real loss": Irfan Pathan sends strong message to KKR, DC ahead of retention deadline

New Delhi [India], October 30 : Former India all-rounder urged Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to retain their star players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Rumour Mill has been actively working as all ten franchises have to announce their player retentions on Thursday. With the deadline less than 24 hours away, reports have come out in numbers suggesting players who will be retained and who will be released for the mega auction, which is set to take place this year.

All franchises can retain up to six players from their 2024 squad, and a maximum of five players can be capped internationals, Indian or overseas.

According to the latest rumours and reports, DC is set to let go of Rishabh Pant, who led the franchise in IPL 2024. The dynamic Southpaw isn't the only big name who is likely to be released from a franchise.

Defending champions KKR are also likely to let go of its skipper, Shreyas Iyer, for the upcoming season. Pathan feels if KKR decides to let Iyer go after lifting the title in his captaincy, it would be a great loss for the team.

He also expressed hope that DC ends up retaining Pant due to his potential as a player and captain and the market value.

"If Shreyas Iyer isn't retained after leading the team to an IPL title, it'd be a real loss. Hoping Delhi also works to keep Rishabh Panthis potential as both a player and captain, along with his market value, is massive. #IPLRetention," Pathan wrote on X.

The news of Pant's departure became a hot topic in the town after he took to X and raised a question about, "If go to the auction. Will I be sold or not and for how much ??"

The 27-year-old joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2016 and started leading the Capitals in 2021.

On the other hand, KKR clinched their third title under Iyer's leadership with an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. If KKR decides to leave Iyer aside, it will be a shock for many fans who have closely supported the franchise over the years.

