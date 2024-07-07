"Really enjoyed working with Rohit": Rahul Dravid

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Former India head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on working with captain Rohit Sharma after winning the T20 World Cup 2024, and said he loved working with Rohit and getting to know him more as a person.

The Men in Blue returned to India after historic win as T20 champions of the world. After winning the title, Rohit and Kohli two Indian stalwarts announced retirements from the shortest format of the game.

"I have really enjoyed working with Rohit. He is someone I knew as a young boy. Just to see him grow as a person, grow as a leader in Indian cricket. He is someone who is able to contribute to the team in the last 10-12 years, both as a player and now as a leader. It has been a real tribute to him and the effort he has put in the time he has put in. I really enjoy getting to know him as a person as well," Dravid said in a video posted by BCCI.

Rohit ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat, with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. Being the second-highest run scorer in the tournament, Rohit scored three half centuries, with his best score of 92 coming against the arch rival Australia.

Rohit retired from the format as a double T20 World Cup champion, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy and now as a skipper.

Overall, Rohit scored 4,231 runs in 151 T20I matches at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Rahul Dravid also opened up on working with Virat Kohli, and praised his desire to improve the game.

"I only had a chance to work with him in a couple of series, in a couple of Test matches when he was the captain. I am getting to know him as well. His desire to improve, his desire to get better is fascinating to watch," the 51-year-old added.

Kohli too ended his T20I career on a high with the title win.

He is also the highest run scorer in the history of T20 World Cups. In 35 games, Kohli has scored 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81, with 15 half-centuries. His best score is 89*.

Overall, Kohli scored 4,188 runs in 125 T20I matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of 137.04. He scored a century and 38 fifties and a best score of 122*. He ended the format as the second-highest run-getter of all time.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the T20WC Final on June 29.

Virat was the player of the match in the final for his valuable knock of 76. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours

On Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a rousing welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the players had an open bus victory parade in Mumbai, from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The champion team was also felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers.

Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor