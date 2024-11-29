"Really got to find a way...": Ponting stresses need for Labuschagne to regain form ahead of second Test

Melbourne [Australia], November 29 : Key top-order performer and former No.1 ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has come under scrutiny following his poor show in the first Test against India.

Labuschagne, who has been a critical player for Australia, has seen his Test average dip significantly since his twin half-centuries against Pakistan in January. In the recent Perth Test, he managed scores of just two and three in his two innings.

Ricky Ponting, speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, highlighted Labuschagne's struggles and the need for him to rebound.

"He's really got to find a way to turn it around," Ponting said, as quoted by ICC.

"Marnus looked the most tentative out of all the batters in Perth. Yes, it was high-quality bowling on a difficult wicket, but he needs to find a way to turn it around," he added.

Ponting acknowledged the vital role Labuschagne played in securing Australia's first World Test Championship title at The Oval last year. However, he emphasized the mental challenges that Labuschagne and his fellow batters face in trying to rediscover their best form.

Ponting stressed the importance of adopting an aggressive mindset, especially against world-class bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, who dismantled the Australian lineup with a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings and eight wickets in the game.

"You have to find a way to take risks and put it back on those guys because you know Bumrahs of the world they're not going to give you too many easy scoring opportunities and when they do you've got to be ready to pounce on it and put it away and try and put some pressure back on them," Ponting explained, as quoted by ICC.

As Australia prepares for the second Test in Adelaide, all eyes will be on Labuschagne to see if he can rise to the challenge and help his team bounce back in the series.

Ponting's advice underlines the necessity for Australia's batters to combine mental resilience with strategic aggression to counter India's formidable bowling attack.

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

