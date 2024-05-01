"Really happy with his execution": LSG bowling coach on Mohsin Khan's yorkers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 1 : Lucknow Super Giants bowling coach Morne Morkel lauded the young Indian seamer Mohsin Khan following his brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians in the 48th clash of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Tuesday.

Marcus Stoinis once again rescued a win as LSG emerged triumphant with a four-wicket win against MI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing IPL 2024.

"Mohsin is a tall guy. His strength is his yorkers and I am really happy with his execution. On a surface that is slightly on the slower side, he would easy to go with slower ones but he backed his strengths and bowled brilliant yorkers," Morkel said in the video posted by IPL on X.

Further Morkel spoke about star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. He said that the Australian cricketer is one player who brings attitude and aggression with his batting and bowling.

"Stoinis is one player who brings attitude and aggression to the team with both batting and bowling. First of all, to bowl three overs in the powerplay put Mumbai Indians to the back foot and give the opportunity to other guys in the team to come in and find their feet," the former right-arm seamer added.

Summarizing the game, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera (46), Ishan Kishan (32) and Tim David (35*) tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are in the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

