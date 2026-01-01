"Really looking forward to challenge...": Lanning on appointment as UP Warriorz captain

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 : Australian icon Meg Lanning spoke on being appointed as the captain of UP Warriorz ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) season starting from January 9, saying that she is looking to the challenge ahead and the team will give itself every opportunity to seal its first-ever WPL title.

Lanning has been announced as the new captain of the Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz. A three-time WPL finalist with Delhi Capitals (DC) and a legendary figure in international cricket, both as a batter and leader, was brought by UPW for Rs 1.90 crores in the WPL auction last year.

Speaking in a statement by the franchise, Lanning said, "It is a real honour to be named captain of the UP Warriorz. As the WPL enters its fourth season, it has been incredible to see how the league has evolved, the quality of cricket, the competitiveness, and the emergence of exciting new talent continue to raise the standard each year. This is a talented group with a strong mix of international experience and Indian players, and I'm really looking forward to the challenge ahead. We'll work hard together and give ourselves every opportunity to lift the trophy."

Delhi Capitals have reached the final in all three seasons under the captaincy of Lanning, a multi-time World Cup-winning captain for Australia, but surprisingly did not win in any season, losing to MI by seven wickets and RCB by eight wickets in one-sided matches and then to MI by eight runs last season in a closely contested match, failing to chase down 150 runs.

Lanning is the third-highest run-getter in WPL history, with 952 runs in 27 matches and innings at an average of 39.66, a strike rate of over 127 and nine fifties and a best score of 92. With a record 17 international centuries and over 8,300 runs, she is considered one of the finest batters of all time.

The Australian great, who won a whopping five ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles and two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup trophies, six of those as captain, announced sudden retirement from international cricket last year at the age of 31 in 2023.

UP Warriorz, which finished at the bottom of the points table last season with just three wins in eight matches, will start their campaign against Gujarat Giants from January 10 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor